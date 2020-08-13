Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 8.10% year-to-date. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.38% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is up 42.24% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and CMG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.80% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.27% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.99% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and BDX make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Materials -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.9% Energy -1.8%

