Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) and ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 20.50% year-to-date. Penn National Gaming Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.60% year-to-date, and ViacomCBS Inc, is down 13.58% year-to-date. Combined, PENN and VIAC make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 26.63% on a year-to-date basis. Organon & Co, meanwhile, is down 6.05% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 24.76% year-to-date. Combined, OGN and ALGN make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Energy -0.3%

