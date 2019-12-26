Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 27.80% year-to-date. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.04% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 39.82% year-to-date. Combined, AMZN and M make up approximately 10.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 31.78% on a year-to-date basis. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 56.68% year-to-date, and SL Green Realty Corp is up 21.46% year-to-date. C makes up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Energy +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.4%

