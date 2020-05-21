Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 19.8% and 12.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 7.01% year-to-date. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.55% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 51.76% year-to-date. Combined, LB and GPS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.9% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 9.38% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 45.21% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, is down 66.58% year-to-date. TPR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Materials -0.4%
Utilities -0.8%
Healthcare -0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Energy -1.0%

