Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Real Estate Stocks

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Amkor Technology, up about 16.3% and shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor up about 15.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Colliers International Group, trading up by about 12.5% and Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM), trading higher by about 7.9% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.