In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Wolfspeed, up about 28.4% and shares of Canadian Solar up about 20.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Amplify Energy, trading up by about 7.4% and W&T Offshore, trading higher by about 6.3% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.