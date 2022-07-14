Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Diagnostics

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Kopin, up about 15.4% and shares of Ebang International Holdings up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Lucira Health, trading higher by about 16.3% and Global Cord Blood, trading higher by about 6.4% on Thursday.

Most Popular