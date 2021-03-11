Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Everspin Technologies, up about 17.7% and shares of Beam Global up about 17.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Nano Dimension, trading up by about 15.6% and Stratasys, trading higher by about 11.6% on Thursday.

