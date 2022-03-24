In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of NVIDIA, up about 8.4% and shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by British American Tobacco, trading up by about 3.7% and 22nd Century Group, trading up by about 3.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.