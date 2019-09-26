Thursday Sector Leaders: REITs, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Thursday, reits shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of Cbl & Associates Properties (CBL), up about 9.3% and shares of Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Perma-fix Environmental Services (PESI), trading higher by about 1.8% and US Ecology (ECOL), trading higher by about 1.6% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.