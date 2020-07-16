Thursday Sector Leaders: REITs, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Thursday, reits shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, up about 814.7% and shares of Cbl & Associates Properties up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by O-I Glass, trading higher by about 10.3% and Packaging Corporation of America, trading higher by about 4.2% on Thursday.

