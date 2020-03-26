Markets
GPMT

Thursday Sector Leaders: REITs, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, REITS shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.4%. Leading the group were shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, up about 222.4% and shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust up about 110.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 11.6% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading up by about 22.6% and Sundial Growers, trading up by about 21.9% on Thursday.

GPMT MITT VFF SNDL

