Thursday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Thursday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Redfin, up about 14.7% and shares of Brookfield Asset Management up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by FTS International, trading higher by about 63.4% and Exterran, trading higher by about 23% on Thursday.

