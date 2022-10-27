In trading on Thursday, railroads shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, up about 17.9% and shares of Trinity Industries up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Cadiz, trading up by about 10% and Consolidated Water, trading higher by about 3.9% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Railroads, Water Utilities

