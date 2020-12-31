Markets
GCI

Thursday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gannett, up about 15% and shares of Tribune Publishing up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Origin Agritech, trading up by about 12.2% and Nutrien, trading higher by about 2.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GCI TPCO SEED NTR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular