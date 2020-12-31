Thursday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gannett, up about 15% and shares of Tribune Publishing up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Origin Agritech, trading up by about 12.2% and Nutrien, trading higher by about 2.6% on Thursday.

