Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Caledonia Mining, up about 11.1% and shares of Drdgold Limited up about 6.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Sharps Compliance, trading higher by about 3.5% and Ceco Environmental, trading higher by about 0.9% on Thursday.

