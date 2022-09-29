In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Drdgold, up about 3.9% and shares of Mag Silver up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Heartland Express, trading up by about 0.3% and Saia, trading up by about 0.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

