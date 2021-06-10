Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 4.6% and shares of New Gold up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Seanergy Maritime Holdings, trading up by about 7.9% and Safe Bulkers, trading higher by about 4.8% on Thursday.

