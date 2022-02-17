In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Royal Gold, up about 8% and shares of Agnico Eagle Mines up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Star Bulk Carriers, trading up by about 13.1% and Frontline, trading up by about 7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks

