Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, REITs

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of GAU, up about 9.3% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.HARES (cana (ASM) up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are reits shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Service Properties Trust, trading higher by about 6.6% and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, trading up by about 5.7% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.