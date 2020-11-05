Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.8%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 15.8% and shares of Mcewen Mining up about 12.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 6.6% as a group, led by Meredith, trading higher by about 28.9% and Gannett, trading up by about 6.2% on Thursday.

