Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Golden Star Resources, up about 9.4% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining up about 8.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Pactiv Evergreen, trading higher by about 3.4% and Sealed Air, trading higher by about 2.2% on Thursday.

