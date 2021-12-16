Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of New Found Gold, up about 9.7% and shares of Maverix Metals up about 7.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Mechel, trading up by about 17.7% and New Pacific Metals, trading higher by about 7.7% on Thursday.

