Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC), up about 10.6% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Conns (CONN), trading up by about 9.4% and Rent-A-Center (RCII), trading up by about 1.7% on Thursday.

