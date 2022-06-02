Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.8%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 14.2% and shares of Perpetua Resources up about 11.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 6.4% as a group, led by Uranium Energy, trading up by about 17.9% and Centrus Energy, trading higher by about 14.3% on Thursday.

