In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Coeur Mining, up about 10.1% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by BILL.com Holdings, trading up by about 17.1% and Doximity, trading higher by about 14.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Information Technology Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.