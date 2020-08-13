Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of New Gold, up about 8.3% and shares of Mcewen Mining up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Growgeneration, trading higher by about 35.8% and AT Home Group, trading up by about 6.4% on Thursday.

