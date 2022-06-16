In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of TRX Gold, up about 7.8% and shares of McEwen Mining up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by MedAvail Holdings, trading higher by about 5.8% and Grocery Outlet Holding, trading higher by about 4.3% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Grocery & Drug Stores

