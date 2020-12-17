Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, up about 10.2% and shares of Turquoise Hill Resources up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Topbuild, trading up by about 5.5% and Lennar, trading up by about 5.5% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.