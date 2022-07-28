In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of MAG Silver, up about 11.5% and shares of New Found Gold up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electronic equipment & products shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by SKYX Platforms, trading higher by about 29.5% and Sunrun, trading higher by about 25.9% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Electronic Equipment & Products

