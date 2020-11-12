Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Ssr Mining, up about 9.7% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Meten Edtechx Education Group, trading higher by about 6.5% and Lincoln Educational Services, trading higher by about 6% on Thursday.

