Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 10.5% and shares of SSR Mining up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading higher by about 4.3% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading higher by about 4% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.