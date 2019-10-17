Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Sierra Metals, up about 10.6% and shares of Alexco Resource up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Turning Point Brands, trading higher by about 4.7% and Pyxus International, trading up by about 4.2% on Thursday.

