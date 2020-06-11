Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Anglogold Ashanti, up about 2.8% and shares of Gold Fields Limited up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Craft Brew Alliance, trading up by about 2.1% and Keurig DR Pepper, trading higher by about 2% on Thursday.

