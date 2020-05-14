Markets
HMY

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Auto Dealerships

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 7.4% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by U.S. Auto Parts Network, trading up by about 9.3% and Kar Auction Services, trading higher by about 6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMY CDE PRTS KAR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular