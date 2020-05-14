Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 7.4% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by U.S. Auto Parts Network, trading up by about 9.3% and Kar Auction Services, trading higher by about 6% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.