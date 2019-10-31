Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Golden Star Resources (GSS), up about 12.9% and shares of Sandstorm Gold (SAND) up about 9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Ducommun (DCO), trading higher by about 16% and Bombardier (BDRBF), trading up by about 7.6% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.