Thursday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Thursday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Universal Forest Products, up about 11.8% and shares of Mercer International up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Atlanticus Holdings, trading higher by about 11.6% and Green Dot, trading higher by about 8.3% on Thursday.

