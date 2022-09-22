Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of PBF Energy, up about 9.8% and shares of Delek US Holdings up about 5.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Elbit Systems), trading up by about 1.9% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading higher by about 1.4% on Thursday.

