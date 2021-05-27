Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.6%. Leading the group were shares of Vertex Energy, up about 134.6% and shares of PBF Energy up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Embraer, trading higher by about 7.4% and Triumph Group, trading up by about 7.3% on Thursday.

