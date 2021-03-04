Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of W&T Offshore, up about 14.2% and shares of Callon Petroleum up about 14.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading up by about 5.6% and American Water Works, trading up by about 5% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.