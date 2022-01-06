Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Ranger Oil, up about 9.6% and shares of Vermilion Energy up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 7% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading higher by about 2.3% on Thursday.

