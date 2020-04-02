Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.4%. Leading the group were shares of Falcon Minerals, up about 29.4% and shares of Gran Tierra Energy up about 23.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 5.8% as a group, led by Suncor Energy, trading higher by about 16.4% and Ecopetrol, trading higher by about 12.5% on Thursday.

