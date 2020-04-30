Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of QEP Resources, up about 38.5% and shares of Matador Resources up about 31.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Summit Midstream Partners, trading up by about 19.2% and Helix Energy Solutions Group, trading up by about 13.6% on Thursday.

