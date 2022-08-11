In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Standard Lithium, up about 7.3% and shares of W & T Offshore up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Exterran, trading higher by about 10.1% and Nine Energy Service, trading up by about 6.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.