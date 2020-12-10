Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of W&T Offshore, up about 25% and shares of Highpeak Energy up about 20.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading up by about 26% and U.S. Silica Holdings, trading higher by about 14.3% on Thursday.

