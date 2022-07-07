Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Crescent Point Energy, up about 13.8% and shares of Vermilion Energy up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 5.7% as a group, led by Arch Resources, trading up by about 10.7% and Consol Energy, trading higher by about 10.4% on Thursday.

