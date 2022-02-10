In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Vaalco Energy, up about 9.6% and shares of Falcon Minerals up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading higher by about 15.3% and Gatos Silver, trading higher by about 6.7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

