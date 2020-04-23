Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.2%. Leading the group were shares of Oasis Petroleum, up about 131.8% and shares of Denbury Resources up about 49.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 6.3% as a group, led by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading up by about 14.4% and Emerald Holding, trading higher by about 9.7% on Thursday.

