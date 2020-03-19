Markets
NGL

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 16.1%. Leading the group were shares of NGL Energy Partners, up about 77.7% and shares of Crossamerica Partners up about 66.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 15.9% as a group, led by Guess, trading higher by about 148.5% and Designer Brands, trading up by about 41.2% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGL CAPL GES DBI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular