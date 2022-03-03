In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Best Buy, up about 8.1% and shares of Rent-A-Center up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Kroger, trading up by about 9.6% and Albertsons Companies, trading up by about 9% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Grocery & Drug Stores

