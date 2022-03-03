Markets
BBY

Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Grocery & Drug Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Best Buy, up about 8.1% and shares of Rent-A-Center up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Kroger, trading up by about 9.6% and Albertsons Companies, trading up by about 9% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Grocery & Drug Stores
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Grocery & Drug Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY RCII KR ACI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular